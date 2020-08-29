QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.06 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $18.06 million and $2.79 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $24.68. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

