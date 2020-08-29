Quiztok Hits 24 Hour Volume of $177,168.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $397,277.41 and $177,168.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

