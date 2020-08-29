RED Trading Up 6.5% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $540,869.80 and $14,662.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00501291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002859 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

