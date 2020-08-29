Ren (REN) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Ren has a market capitalization of $395.71 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,705,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

