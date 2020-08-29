Request Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Request has a market cap of $34.33 million and $463,066.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,641,660 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, Mercatox, Huobi Global, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Binance, Coineal, IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Gate.io, Koinex, Bitbns, GOPAX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

