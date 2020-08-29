REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

NYSE:REX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

