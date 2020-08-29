RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. The stock had a trading volume of 602,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.84 and its 200 day moving average is $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.33 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,573 shares of company stock worth $32,184,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.