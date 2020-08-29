Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,762 ($23.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,106.80 ($14.46). The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,417 ($31.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,206.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,383.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -34.05%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

