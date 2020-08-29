Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 1,835.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,812.95 ($23.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDSB shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($20.19) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,063 ($13.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.05%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

