Rupee (RUP) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Rupee has a market cap of $93,958.36 and $31.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Rupee has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,101,100 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

