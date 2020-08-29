Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $18.65 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $2.36 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.01562424 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.