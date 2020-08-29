Scala (XLA) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2,179.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.01654465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00187420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 12,931,229,768 coins and its circulating supply is 9,131,229,768 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

