Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.53 ($8.86).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHA shares. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €5.66 ($6.66). 669,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.33 and a 200 day moving average of €6.70. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

