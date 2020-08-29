Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lessened by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $676,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 696,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.