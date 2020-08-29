Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 0.3% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $1.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029451 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00016033 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006201 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,012,675 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

