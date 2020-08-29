SHIELD Trading Up 56.2% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $596,657.73 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,532.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.03506519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.02347608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00500556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00812766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00699178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000203 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013906 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

