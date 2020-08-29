Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

