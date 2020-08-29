ShowHand Trading Down 10.5% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $32,591.97 and $187.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.01654465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00187420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

