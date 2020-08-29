Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.97 ($50.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SHL traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €38.16 ($44.89). 745,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

