Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.97 ($50.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SHL traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €38.16 ($44.89). 745,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit