Silverway Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,678.80 and approximately $748.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,529.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.02350261 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001328 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00649203 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002321 BTC.

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

