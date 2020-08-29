Single Collateral DAI Price Tops $1.29 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

