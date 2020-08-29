SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) versus AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $34.89 billion 0.29 $221.37 million $0.82 41.61 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $607.71 million 4.45 $236.66 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 3 2 0 2.40

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst is more favorable than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR -1.29% -2.47% -1.15% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 17.06% 2.53% 1.35%

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst beats AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

