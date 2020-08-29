Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $53.31. 1,779,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at $241,974,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

