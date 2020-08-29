So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.61%. So-Young International updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. 1,362,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.06.

Get So-Young International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. So-Young International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.