SolarCoin Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $714,155.33 and approximately $612.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00501291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002859 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,068,242 coins and its circulating supply is 60,766,760 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

