Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 192,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,933. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a PE ratio of -801.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.