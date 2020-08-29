SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $20,959.54

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $20,959.54 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000764 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,585,289 coins and its circulating supply is 8,594,509 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.