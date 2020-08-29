SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,193,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

