SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,989. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

