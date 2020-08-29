Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $40.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

