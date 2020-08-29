SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Hits $0.0000

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $140,798.07 and approximately $211.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.