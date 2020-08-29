STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $36.83 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $36.83 million and $584,657.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00009912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, IDCM, Tokens.net and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Ethfinex, Tokens.net, OKCoin, DSX, DDEX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

