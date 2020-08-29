Status Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $143.22 million and approximately $64.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DDEX, Tidex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Neraex, GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, ABCC, IDAX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bancor Network, Koinex, OKEx, IDCM, Ovis, Binance, OTCBTC, Poloniex, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, CoinTiger, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.