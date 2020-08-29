Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $40,895.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00008999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,520.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.02349934 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00649505 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002518 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,991,344 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

