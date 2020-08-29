SteepCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $21,083.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001648 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000635 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

