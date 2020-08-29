Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.15. 3,536,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

