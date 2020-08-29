Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $218,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $516.44. 1,918,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.94 and a 200-day moving average of $384.90. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

