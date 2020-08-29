Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 3,218 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,042 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $20,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $91.31. 565,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,809. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.