Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 638 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $75.08. 2,883,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

