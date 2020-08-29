Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

