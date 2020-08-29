Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. 897,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

