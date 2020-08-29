Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. 1,744,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

