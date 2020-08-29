Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Paypal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.48. 4,581,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

