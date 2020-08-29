Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after buying an additional 320,253 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $242.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $243.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

