Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,526.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,386.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.