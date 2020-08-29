Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.