Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,585,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,754. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.