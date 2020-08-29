Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,787. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

