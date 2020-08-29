Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.51. 27,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

