Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 11,008,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,459,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

